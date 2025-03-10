Broncos' Projected $11.2 Million DT Might Reunite With Darren Mougey On Jets
New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn are on a mission this offseason to rebuild New York’s roster.
Look for Mougey and Glenn to poach a few players from the organizations both men recently worked for, the Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions, respectively.
Glenn is more than likely paying attention to what happens in free agency with Lions players like Carlton Davis III and Ifeatu Melifonwu.
And for Mougey, his Broncos roots might have him monitoring the situation with free agent defensive tackle D.J. Jones, who’s projected by Spotrac to demand a contract with an average annual salary of around $11.2 million.
If Mougey wants, he could offer Jones a one-year deal and see if he bites. That’ll depend on how extensive the market is for Jones, a 30-year-old vet who was selected by the San Francisco 49ers at No. 198 overall in the 2017 draft out of Ole Miss.
Jones has tallied 248 tackles, 12 sacks, six forced fumbles, and 12 pass deflections thus far in his career. He’d bring experience to New York’s defense, and if Mougey is happy with the value Jones provides for whatever he ends up costing, it looks like a good fit.
The Jets have needs all over their defense, and while they’ll want to acquire mostly young talent to build around, bringing in a few weathered vets will also be important if New York is serious about winning now, or at least soon.
More NFL: Jets' Homegrown Rising Star Could Sign With Patriots In Shocking Outcome