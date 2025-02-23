Browns Predicted To Ruin Jets' Plans By Stealing Pro Bowl QB Target
The New York Jets are eyeing a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback to replace Aaron Rodgers, but so are other teams.
Jets fans have been full of speculation over the team’s 2025 starting QB situation since New York unofficially cut ties with Aaron Rodgers a couple of weeks ago.
One name that’s been closely linked to the Jets as Rodgers’ replacement is 36-year-old Kirk Cousins.
Cousins owns a career 97.4 passer rating. He had a very pedestrian 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons, throwing a career-worst 16 interceptions and finishing 7-7 as a starter.
After signing a four-year deal with Atlanta, Cousins is still contractually tied to the Falcons through 2027, but a trade is always possible.
Will the Jets swoop in and snag Cousins, or will another team beat out Gang Green for his services?
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes the Cleveland Browns could be that team. Moton put together a trade proposal between Atlanta and Cleveland that would send the Falcons a 2025 fourth-round pick for Cousins.
“The Browns rebuild goes full throttle,” Moton wrote.
"After dealing Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Chargers, they can bring in a bridge quarterback to fill the void while Deshaun Watson recovers from two Achilles tears.”
“The Browns can still take a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick. Alternatively, they could also target edge-rusher Abdul Carter or receiver-cornerback Travis Hunter with Cousins on the roster on a manageable deal.”
“Cleveland may get the Falcons to pay some of Cousins' 2025 salary. After this year, he has no guaranteed money left on his contract, so the Browns can outright cut him if they want to bring Watson back into the fold or start a quarterback from this year's draft in 2026.”
“Remember, Cousins put together a Pro Bowl campaign in 2019 under Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who called plays for the Minnesota Vikings offense. He threw for 3,603 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 69.1 percent completion rate in 15 starts that year.”
“From the Falcons' perspective, they can move on from an expensive backup quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. will be their starter for the foreseeable future.”
It sounds like the Jets should move quickly on Cousins if they truly covet him as their starter next season.
