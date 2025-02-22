Giants Emerging As Surprisingly Good Fit For Discarded Jets Star Quarterback
Aaron Rodgers might, to the surprise of many, be playing NFL football in New York next season.
It just won’t be for the New York Jets.
Gang Green has decided to move on from Rodgers as the Jets embark on a new era under head coach Aaron Glenn.
And while many Jets fans are understandably obsessed with speculating about who New York’s next QB1 will be, others are still feeling sour about losing Rodgers after just one full season of play and are wondering where the 41-year-old will land, that is, if he decides to keep playing.
The famously reclusive Rodgers was recently sighted walking to his car by TMZ, an encounter which produced an interesting, if brief token of information out of the future Hall of Famer’s mouth.
When asked what he’s looking for in his next team, Rodgers said that he wants to join a team that wants him and is capable of winning.
It’s wise of Rodgers to wish this for 2025, but there’s a slight problem — most if not all of the teams that would want Rodgers aren’t winners, at least not right now.
One of those teams, the New York Giants, would love to bring Rodgers aboard their ship for next season.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll will be coaching for his job next season, which means he’d want nothing more than to have a proven quarterback under center who is motivated to win now.
Rodgers might initially scoff at the idea of joining the currently lowly Giants, but then again, he would have a stud receiver in Malik Nabers to throw to.
The Giants would be far from Super Bowl contenders, but if Rodgers achieved any shred of success with them — say, a .500 season or better — he’d do much to make up for his recent disappointments with the Jets, especially since the very fans who would be loving him in a Giants uniform would be New Yorkers.
Just two seasons ago, everything was looking up for the Giants as Daboll won NFL Coach of the Year and New York viewed Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones as young franchise cornerstones to build something special around.
Failing to re-sign Barkley was a mistake of historic proportions for the Giants — no one within 1,000 miles of New York needs to be reminded of that.
The Giants are in a nothing-to-lose spot as a franchise right now, and so is Rodgers in a way.
A pairing surprisingly makes sense, even if Rodgers doesn’t see it immediately.
