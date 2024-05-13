Can Former Aaron Rodgers Teammate Solve Jets Tight End Problem?
The New York Jets' unwillingness to draft Georgia tight end Brock Bowers at No. 11 overall has arguably left a hole in their offense.
Jets brass is apparently content with the team's tight ends room, but ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz suggests differently. The former Football Outsiders writer identified the "biggest remaining roster holes for all 32 teams" and tight end was his pick for Gang Green.
According to Schatz, New York still has the ability to remedy the situation by adding current free agent Robert Tonyan, who played five seasons with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The 30-year-old Tonyan had a career season in 2020, catching 52 of 59 targets for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. He spent the 2023 campaign with the Chicago Bears, receiving only 17 targets over 17 games.
From ESPN's Aaron Schatz:
"The Jets have a pretty steady and deep roster across the board, with the big issue being the lack of a star at tight end. Tyler Conklin, who signed with New York from the Vikings in 2022, hasn't had a positive receiving DVOA in six NFL seasons and ranked 43rd among qualifying tight ends in the past two seasons. ... New York should consider bringing in quarterback Aaron Rodgers' former Green Bay target Robert Tonyan, who is still a free agent."
As for the Jets current personnel, Conklin may not measure up to Schatz's DVOA metric, but he totaled 1,173 receiving yards over the past two seasons in spite of New York's quarterback instability. It is worth noting that he did not find the end zone in 2023 and has only three touchdowns in 34 games as a Jet.
Jeremy Ruckert, a 2022 third-round draft pick, appears in line to be the Jets TE2. Seemingly more of an effective run blocker than most, Ruckert has yet to show the ability to contribute as a pass-catching threat. He has 17 receptions on 24 total targets in 24 games.
New York is scheduled to kick off OTAs Phase 3 next week with practices on May 20-21.