New York Jets' Offseason Schedule: Dates for OTAs and Rookie Minicamp Announced
The New York Jets are returning to work in Florham Park with organized team activity (OTA) that will last into the month of June.
The NFL officially unveiled offseason workout dates for all 32 teams along with a rookie minicamp schedule. The Jets are in the initial wave of rookie camps, set to host theirs May 3-5. A number of other teams will wait a week until May 10-13.
Undrafted free agents and other players participating on a tryout basis will do most of the on-field work at New York's rookie minicamp, which kicks off on Friday at the team facility.
With OTAs Phase 1, which kicked off April 15, now complete, Phase 2 will run for the next three weeks. During this period, "on-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as 'perfect play drills.'"
The final four weeks of the offseason program comprise Phase 3, which allows for a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.
The Jets are scheduled for 10 OTAs practices, beginning on May 20. The dates are as follows: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31, June 3-4, June 6-7.
While all OTAs are voluntary, New York closes the nine-week offseason program by hosting a mandatory veteran minicamp on June 11-13.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was present for the start of Phase 1 in mid-April and will likely return to New Jersey for more voluntary activity later this month. The Jets are coming off a 7-10 season, but optimism continues to build in 2024. New York ranks No. 10 overall in Sports Illustrated's latest NFL Power Rankings.
"Aaron, we were all excited about him before he got hurt, but that same excitement is still there. Throughout phase one, it's remarkable how he can throw a football at his age, and I can barely get out of bed," said Jets' general manager Joe Douglas.