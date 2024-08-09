4 College Football Stars Who Should Be on New York Jets Radar
With the College season rapidly approaching and NFL camp starting, the Jets should look out for these four intriguing prospects for the upcoming season and 2025 NFL draft.
1. Quinn Ewers
While 2025’s QB class is projected to be exponentially weaker than the historic 2024 class, Ewers would be the best bet for the Jets if they take this route. The 21-year-old QB from Texas posted 5,656 yards and 37 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions in his two years starting for the Longhorns. As an NFL prospect, Ewers possesses elite arm strength and has shown the ability to evade rushers and extend plays.
While Ewers is a raw prospect, often criticized for poor decision-making and forced passes, he provides the most bang for your buck in this year's draft as it currently stands. Players like Georgia’s Carson Beck and Shedeur Sanders may be viewed ahead of Ewers, but the Jets likely will not (and shouldn't) pick a QB in the first round. Ewers would be a steal in the second round and allow the Jets to possibly select another player on this list in the first.
2. Emeka Egbuka
While he was overshadowed in 2023 by 4th overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. at Ohio State, Emeka Egbuka should NOT be slept on. At 6’1, 205#, Egbuka possesses true blazing speed, clocking in a 4.3 40-yard dash. While stepping back in 2023, Egbuka had a monster in 2022, posting 1,151 yards on the year with an average of 15.6 yards per catch. While his production dip could cause concern, the Buckeyes suffered from lackluster QB play in 2023, which can quell some concern.
Egbuka is a truly elite physical talent with sure hands and premier elusiveness. Adding him to a receiver core with Garrett Wilson and 2023 second-rounder Malachi Corely would be a nightmare for opposing DCs. Egbuka could also take on a Deebo Samuel-like role in the Jets offense, adding unpredictability and speed to an already talented group.
3. Patrick Payton
Looking at Joe Douglas's track record over the last few drafts, one thing he loves is a good edge rusher, and that is exactly what Patrick Payton is. While Payton has been flying under people's radars, I do not believe that will be the case for much longer. Payton stands at a lean 6’5, 254 lbs, and possesses elite speed and twitch at the edge rusher position. In his two years at Florida State, he has been ultra-productive with 20.5 TFL, 12 Sacks, and 23 passes defensed.
Depending on his play, I can see Payton going anywhere from the top 15 to the early third round if his play regresses. What is undeniable is the raw skill Payton possesses. Not only is he a vicious speed rusher who blows by blockers, but he can also drop into coverage and keep up with tight ends and some receivers with his freakish speed. This leaves you with a versatile player who can fly all around the field, making plays at every level. While not in a huge position of need, I can see Douglas and the front office falling in love with Payton’s traits and versatility, making it hard for him to pass up, especially if he falls.
4. Tacario Davis
Sauce Gardner, the Jets 2022 first-round pick, has proven to be an elite shutdown corner in his first two seasons, so why not draft him again? While many would discount this notion, the Jets very well could if they select UofA Corner Tacario Davis. Davis has a similar build to Gardner, at 6’4 195, and is equally dominant as Gardner at the college level. In 2023, Davis was graded at an 89 in man coverage by PFF, only allowing three completions for 34 yards while forcing nine incompletions. He is a true shutdown man corner with incredible size and polish, which oozes NFL potential.
While this may not be the Jets most pressing need, with Gardner and DJ Reed currently manning the secondary, they could form one of the all-time great secondaries with this pick. While no prospect is a sure thing, Davis is young (he will be 20 in August), and putting him in a great situation opposite Gardner gives him an incredible opportunity to learn and grow within one of the league's quickly budding secondaries.