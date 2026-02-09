The Seattle Seahawks achieved NFL immortality, winning Super Bowl LX in a dominant performance against the New England Patriots Sunday night. It was the Seahawks’ first championship since 2013 and the team leaned heavily on a trio of former New York Jets in its title run.

Sam Darnold, Leonard Williams and Jason Myers earned Super Bowl rings with Seattle this season. But all three were teammates on the 2018 Jets. New York finished 4-12 that year and fired head coach Todd Bowles at the end of the season.

While the crew at Levi’s Stadium is still sweeping up the confetti that dropped following the Seahawks’ 29-13 victory Sunday, the odds for next year’s Super Bowl winner are out. And the Jets are considered the longest shot to win the title in the 2026-2027 season, according to FanDuel.

Jets face long odds of winning Super Bowl LXI

Feb 11, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; The Super Bowl 3 ring to commemorate the New York Jets 16-7 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 12, 1969. over the in Super Bowl Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The sportsbook gives the Jets +25000 odds of winning Super Bowl LXI. That’s 32nd in the league. New York trails former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s Arizona Cardinals team (+22500). And the Jets are well behind former head coach Robert Saleh’s Tennessee Titans (+15000). Even the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, who beat out the Jets for the top pick in the 2026 draft, are considered the far safer bet at +12500.

DraftKings offered a slightly more optimistic outlook, giving the Jets 180-1 odds to win the next Super Bowl. That tops the Miami Dolphins and the Cardinals, who DraftKings considers the longest shots at 200-1. And the Raiders are tied with New York for the second-worst odds at 180-1.

The Seahawks are the favorites to hoist the Lombardi again next year (+750) according to FanDuel. Meanwhile DraftKings gives both the Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams +950 odds to win it all.

It’s not particularly surprising to see the Jets at or near the bottom of the league in both sportsbooks. New York extended its playoff drought to 15 straight seasons this year – the longest active postseason drought in professional North American sports. The team finished 3-14 in a dreadful debut season under first-time head coach Aaron Glenn. And the Jets haven’t produced a winning record since 2015.

New York is focused on filling out its coaching staff after a major offseason overhaul. And the Jets’ odds could improve with free agency and the upcoming draft. Of course, fans would settle for a sign of improvement in 2026, which is not a particularly high bar.

