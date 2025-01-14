Could Jets Join Bears, Surprisingly Pursue Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman?
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is experiencing massive success right now, but will that success lead him to the NFL … possibly as head coach of the New York Jets?
Given Freeman’s contract situation with the Fighting Irish, a jump to the NFL anytime soon appears extremely unlikely, if it’s even possible. But that hasn’t stopped a team like the Chicago Bears from reportedly desiring Freeman, according to a new report from NY Post’s Ryan Dunleavy.
“The Bears reportedly want to interview Freeman,” Dunleavy said on Sunday.
“Notre Dame claims to have more than 20,000 alumni living in the greater Chicago area. Big Ten headquarters is located in Chicago and Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren is a former Big Ten commissioner who undoubtedly has ties at Notre Dame despite its ACC affiliation.”
“The Bears lost one of their candidates Sunday when Mike Vrabel was hired to fill the Patriots’ vacancy. The job is considered desirable because 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams is in place as a franchise quarterback.”
The Jet Press’ Justin Reid also jumped in on the Freeman speculation, articulating why a Freeman-Jets union is unlikely.
“Freeman's stellar coaching job (this season) has some insisting he should consider a jump to the NFL,” Reid said.
“Some even think the Jets should make him a top target.”
“While Freeman would be a highly-regarded hire for the Jets, it's hard to imagine he's a realistic candidate. The Ohio native just signed a massive extension with Notre Dame a few weeks ago that will keep him in South Bend through the 2030 season.”
“Freeman is building a special program at Notre Dame and seems to have no intentions of leaving the school anytime soon, let alone for a Jets head coach job that many would argue would be a demotion at this stage.”
Freeman was considered a top NFL head coaching candidate by some as early as November, long before Notre Dame went on its magical run and launched Freeman’s stock into outer space.
The Jets should monitor the Freeman situation in case their next candidate doesn’t work out, but on the whole, it’s probably a waste of resources to go after Freeman while he’s still contractually tied to Notre Dame.
