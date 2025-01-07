Patriots May Have Already Signed Jets' Top Coaching Candidate, Analyst Says
Have the New England Patriots already agreed to terms (behind closed doors) to sign one of the New York Jets’ top head coaching candidates?
It’s an idea that was entertained by New York Jets analyst and media personality John B. during a new episode of the Locked On Jets podcast that aired Tuesday.
While John B. acknowledged that Vrabel would be a tremendous fit in New York, he also speculated that New England already established an unwritten agreement with Vrabel before it went ahead with firing Jerod Mayo on Sunday.
“I think right now you'd have to say Vrabel’s probably the odds-on favorite to get the New England job,” John B. said.
“I think New England has some advantages that the Jets can't offer. … The Jets can offer Vrabel the chance to choose his own GM, but that might become less important to Vrabel if he's comfortable with the organization (in New England).”
“Practically any coach would rather work for Robert Kraft than for Woody Johnson, but New England has other advantages. New England's going to enter the offseason with the most salary cap space in the league, and they have a quarterback who a lot of people are high on in Drake Maye.”
“The Jets’ quarterback situation is anything but clear, and the Jets’ salary cap — at least for this year — is not in good shape.”
“I also wonder — because of the ties between Vrabel and the Patriots — is there already a deal done?”
“I wouldn't put it past them … to, before they fired Mayo, get some assurances that Vrabel’s coming. (It’s) speculation on my part, but I don't think (it’s) completely unfounded if we're making educated guesses on how things go.”
If the Patriots indeed have already hired Vrabel in private, it would obviously behoove the Jets to move on immediately from the former linebacker as they look for their next head coach.
