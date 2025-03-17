Could Jets Meet Asking Price For 6-Time Pro Bowler?
We are now in the second week of free agency across the National Football League.
It was a crazy week last week and now we're just beginning another big week. There are plenty of free agents still looking for new homes. Last week was obviously full of big signings -- like the New York Jets landing Justin Fields. There are still plenty players available who could help New York.
One of the biggest questions for the Jets right now is in the wide receiver room. The Jets obviously have Garrett Wilson as the team's No. 1 receiver, but there are questions behind him. Allen Lazard is still a part of the organization, but his role with the team doesn't seem guaranteed. New York made a move signing Tyler Johnson but there's more work to be done.
One guy who is available is six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen. Last year, he had 70 catches, 744 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns in 15 games for the Chicago Bears. He spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers and had 108 catches and 1,243 yards in his final year with the team in 2023 across just 13 games.
Could the Jets afford him? He had a four-year deal worth over $80 million but is now projected to get a two-year deal worth over $22 million by Spotrac.
Over The Cap currently has the Jets with just over $32 million in cap space. It seems like the Jets could afford a deal of this nature with Allen. This is just hypothetical, there hasn't been chatter about where Allen wants to go or if New York would want him. It would be nice to pair Wilson with a guy of Allen's caliber, though.
The NFL Draft is coming up and the Jets will obviously need to keep some cap space to afford whoever they end up bringing to town in the draft. It still could make sense to go after someone like Allen.
New York already brought Fields to town but the Jets need more pass-catchers. The receiver room is thin and New York also has questions at tight end. It was nice to get Fields but the Jets need to put weapons around him. Adding someone like Allen could fill a need and it seems like he would be affordable.