Ex-Jets Star Reportedly Eyeing Move To NFC North
We are now in the second week of free agency across the National Football League and one of the top quarterbacks in league history is still available on the open market.
Aaron Rodgers is going to be talked about a lot until the day he signs a deal with a team or announces his retirement. He is a polarizing figure and a future Hall of Famer. Clearly, he moves the needle and that's why there hasn't been a day in which his future hasn't been discussed since before the New York Jets announced that they were moving on from him.
New York has its quarterback in Justin Fields but Rodgers' next move hasn't been announced yet. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants certainly have been interested in him, but the buzz around the Minnesota Vikings has been creeping up over the last few days. The Athletic's Michael Silver, Dianna Russini, and Alec Lewis have been all over the story. Rodgers to the Vikings initially seemed pretty unlikely on the outside looking in because of the fact that Minnesota has young signal-caller JJ McCarthy, but Silver noted that head coach Kevin O'Connell will make a decision and that he heard the odds were at "50-50."
Silver, Russini, and Lewis reported that Rodgers is "hoping" to land in Minnesota.
ESPN insider Dan Graziano also weighed in on the possibility of Rodgers to the Vikings and said Minnesota is "considering" a deal.
"Sam Darnold, who started for them last season, left to sign with the (Seattle Seahawks)," Graziano said. "JJ McCarthy, who was the 10th pick in last year's draft but missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury, is ostensibly in line to start. But he's an unknown, and the team is -- at least at this writing -- considering signing Aaron Rodgers, who would obviously start ahead of him."
As of writing, no deal has been agreed to. But, it certainly seems like there's more of a chance of Rodgers joining the Vikings than there was at this point last week.
