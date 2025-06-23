Jets-Crystal Palace: Woody Johnson Set For $254 Million Purchase
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is adding to his professional sports team portfolio.
Johnson has been an owner of the Jets since purchasing the team in 2000 for $635 million. He has been with the team since -- aside from a stint as U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom when Christopher Johnson took over as acting owner. Johnson returned to the role in 2021.
Now, he's taking on a 43 percent stake in Crystal Palace of the English Premier League, as shared by ESPN's Mark Ogden.
"New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has agreed on a £190 million deal ($254m) to buy a 43 percent stake in Premier League team Crystal Palace from American businessman John Textor, the club announced on Monday," Ogden said. "The agreement is subject to Premier League approval and Johnson -- a former United States ambassador to the United Kingdom -- passing the league's Owners and Directors' Test, otherwise known at the Fit and Proper Persons Test."
The Crystal Palace F.C. official X account shared the news with a statement on Monday as well.
"Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Robert Wood Johnson, 'Woody,' an American businessman and co-owner of the New York Jets, has signed a legally binding contract to purchase Eagle Football’s holding in the Club," the team announced. "Whilst the completion is pending approval from the Premier League and Women’s Super League, we do not envisage any issues and look forward to welcoming Woody as a partner and director of the club. We would like to go on record to thank John Textor for his contribution over the past four years and wish him every success for the future."
