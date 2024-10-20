Donald Trump Slated to Attend Jets and Steelers Game As Election Day Grows Near
As the country is less than one month from the Presidential election, one candidate is set to appear at tonight’s New York Jets game.
According to public relations, former president Donald Trump is set to make an appearance at tonight’s Sunday Night Football game between the Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
"With former President Trump expected to attend Sunday night’s game as a guest of an individual suite holder, we are working with Secret Service and local authorities to ensure the safety and security of all our fans," said Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten in a statement on social media Saturday.
Trump spent this weekend hosting rallies in the surrounding areas, including one for Steelworkers on Saturday in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, approximately an hour from the stadium. He was joined by former Steelers stars Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell at the Rally.
Pennsylvania is considered a critical swing state in the upcoming presidential election. The last four election winners have also won the state’s electoral votes.
He will be in attendance as the Jets look to pick up their third win of the season against the Steelers on the road. They will do so with a new-looking offense after a blockbuster trade at the beginning of the week. New York finally made a deal to acquire All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams and current quarterback Aaron Rogers were teammates together while both members of the Green Bay Packers. They will look to rekindle that chemistry on the field beginning Sunday night.
It will be the second game at the helm for interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, as he is still looking for his first win. Ulbrich took over after their Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings when the Jets' front office made the decision to fire Robert Saleh. Ulbrich lost his coaching debut 23-20 on Monday Night Football last week to the Buffalo Bills.
As for the Steelers, head coach Mike Tomlin has made a change under center as veteran quarterback Russell Wilson will get the start for the first time since the Denver Broncos released him.
The opening kickoff in Pittsburgh on Sunday is set for 8:20 pm ET and will be available nationally on NBC.