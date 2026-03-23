Jets Linked to 28-Year-Old WR to Fill Team's Biggest Roster Hole

The New York Jets came into the offseason with one of the worst rosters in the league, but they had all the assets imaginable to upgrade their unit. The Jets had nearly $100 million to spend in free agency, as well as four draft picks within the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Jets quickly utilized free agency and the trade block to upgrade their roster. They added players like Geno Smith, T'Vondre Sweat, and Minkah Fitzpatrick. As a whole, their defense is much better now than it was at any point last year.

But they still need to make some moves.

Jets still need to add a wide receiver

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Coming into the offseason, the biggest hole on the Jets roster, aside from quarterback, might have been at wide receiver No. 2.

They have Garrett Wilson, but not much else. John Metchie left in free agency this offseason, which makes the roster hole even bigger. Considering how big of an issue the lack of wide receiver depth was last season, the Jets must have some sort of plan to fix it before training camp.

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports recently suggested the Jets could turn to free agent wide receiver Jauan Jennings, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers, to help fix this massive roster hole.

Jauan Jennings is the perfect option to fix the Jets problem

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

"The Jets generally patched up their entire roster with dependable veterans. A dominant edge defender is probably the true answer to their greatest 'need,' but in terms of raising the floor, adding a reliable running mate to Garrett Wilson is a must," Pereles wrote. "Jennings is as tough as they come and would fit well with Geno Smith. Lemon, on the other hand, could add some much-needed shiftiness from the slot."

Jennings could be the perfect option to pair next to Wilson.

While Jennings hasn't been given an opportunity to see as much attention as he might in New York, he's still produced in a big way. He almost reached 1,000 yards in 2024 while bringing in nine touchdowns in 2025.

Adding a big play threat with the ability to dominate in the red zone would be huge for the Jets. It would open up their offense quite a bit, while giving them a solid option to throw to in case Wilson goes down with an injury again.