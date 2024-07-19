Draft Choice Predicted to be Crucial Part of New York Jets Success
The New York Jets used the No. 11 overall draft pick to add a potential franchise player at a position of need.
Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu is by all means a plug-and-play prospect, but the stud pass-blocker may be used more as a top-flight insurance policy in Year 1. With eight-time Pro Bowl selection Tyron Smith having left the Dallas Cowboys for the Jets, Fashanu projects as an understudy to the grizzled veteran but must be ready at a moment's notice.
In all likelihood, Fashanu will be needed to take left tackle snaps at some point in 2024. Although excellent at his craft, the 33-year-old Smith missed four games last season and has totaled only 30 starts over the most-recent four-year period.
New York Jets on SI writer Kade Kistner highlighted Fashanu's importance in "Predicting Which NFL Rookies Will Have the Biggest Impact This Season." Kistner tabbed Fashanu as the rookie that Jets' fans should keep an eye on in 2024.
"The 11th pick in the draft, Fashanu will be afforded the opportunity on Day 1 to make a significant impact on the Jets’ offensive line. The Penn State product will take over one of the tackle spots along the newly revamped line. The rookie will have plenty of pressure on him to perform in front of Aaron Rodgers. In fact, Fashanu’s performance this season may directly predicate whether New York ends up in the playoffs amidst a tough division." — Kade Kistner
Although the rookie is capable of playing either side, New York head coach Robert Saleh has said the plan is to practice Fashanu strictly at left tackle for the time being. The Jets reacquired Morgan Moses to start at right tackle and seemingly want to keep Fashanu at his natural position.
In terms of Jets rookies, third-round slot receiver Malachi Corley will likely see more snaps than Fashanu, initially, but the first-round left tackle has immense long term value.
"Great mover. Everything that we saw from the evaluation standpoint at the draft is true to form. A great young man. He's soaking it up. In our team meeting today, he was highlighted with regard," said Saleh during June minicamp. "He's deliberate in the way he approaches the game and he's always going to have things he needs to work on, but we're really looking forward to him getting out there at training camp with pads on to see it all come to fruition."