Jets QB Revolving Door Could Spin Once Again This Offseason

The New York Jets have just five games left in what has felt like an exceptionally quick regular season.

There have been some positive moments, like the wins over the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons. But there have also been some low points, like benching Justin Fields after signing him to a two-year, $40 million deal this past offseason.

The biggest thing that should give fans hope, even in a rough season, is the young guys on the roster and the draft capital the franchise has. New York currently has guys like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Armand Membou, Adonai Mitchell, John Metchie III, Olu Fashanu, and Mason Taylor, among others, as pieces on offense that are under contract or should be brought back in 2026. On defense, the Jets have building block pieces like Will McDonald IV, Harrison Phillips, Jermaine Johnson II, Jamien Sherwood, Azareye'h Thomas, Malachi Moore, and Brandon Stephens, among others. That's more talent than you'd expect for a 3-9 football team.

Plus, the Jets have all of the draft capital that they brought in from the Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams trades. This is to say the future is bright, but quarterback remains a question with Tyrod Taylor going to free agency and Fields benched. So, what will the Jets do? Will they target a quarterback in the 2026 draft class? What about 2027? ESPN's Rich Cimini shared some insight.

Should the Jets add a quarterback this upcoming offseason?

Nov 28, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

"Rich Cimini, Jets reporter: The NFL is an ASAP business, but there are several variables that will determine whether the Jets draft a QB in 2026 or kick the can down the road to 2027," Cimini wrote. "Remember, they have three first-round picks in 2027, and that QB crop is said to be superior to the 2026 group. Ultimately, it will likely come down to their level of conviction in players such as Mendoza, Moore, and Simpson. Key question: Can coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey -- both of whom will be under pressure to win in 2026 -- afford to postpone their rebuild another season while they wait for a quarterback? That might be a stretch."

It seems from his take that he's insinuating a 2026 quarterback rather than waiting an extra year and drafting a young guy in 2027.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been someone who has been talked about all season. The Jets have sent scouts to watch the Heisman hopeful, including general manager Darren Mougey himself. In 12 games, Mendoza has 2,758 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, five interceptions, 243 rushing yards, and six rushing touchdowns.

He would be someone worth targeting in the 2026 NFL Draft. But the Jets currently are projected to have the No. 7 pick as of writing.

There are building blocks in place. If the Jets can get the quarterback right this upcoming offseason, there are reasons to believe this team can turn things around in 2026.

