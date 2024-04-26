Draft Grades: Did the New York Jets Make The Right Decision at No. 11 overall?
The New York Jets made a splash in the 2024 NFL draft as they traded back and still ended up with one of the top offensive tackles in the draft in Olu Fashanu out of Penn State.
As their pick neared and quarterback JJ McCarthy was still on the board, the Minnesota Vikings decided to get aggressive and move up one spot to get their new QB. The Jets took advantage, gained extra fourth and fifth round selections for this draft and still got the player they were likely going to grab either way.
Fashanu, who will still be just 21 years old for most of his rookie season, is an exciting prospect. He moves well for his size and is a proven player at left tackle, with two years of experience in the Big Ten.
As of right now, he is a better pass blocker than run blocker with more finesse in his game than strength. The good news is that he can hit the weight room in the NFL, much easier than becoming a more fluid athlete.
The biggest question mark surrounding this selection is the fact that the Jets signed veterans Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses for either side of the line this offseason.
It was actually smart to not let that scare them away from going after their guy for a couple of reasons. The two guys each have plenty of injury troubles in the past and aren't long term answers for the line.
The bottom line is that he will either come in, contribute and learn on the job or sit behind one of the best left tackles in the last decade while he gets stronger. The Jets avoided disaster in this draft, which is sometimes all you can ask for.