New York Jets Trade with Vikings, Select OT Olu Fashanu with 11th Pick in NFL Draft
With the No. 11 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft, the New York Jets select Olu Fashanu out of Penn State.
After trading back one spot with the Minnesota Vikings, the Jets ended up picking up the guy that they were likely going to end up anyway as they cash in on the fall of QB JJ McCarthy.
Fashanu is a fantastic offensive tackle prospect, checking pretty much every box you could ask for. He's very young, but can still contribute.
The Jets did sign two veterans in Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses this offseason, but this will give them someone to hopefully lock the position down for years to come.
He's an athletic freak with a couple of years of starting experience at left tackle. The ceiling reaches the sky for this player and he some fantastic players to learn from.
The Nittany Lion will join the New York on the journey to win a Super Bowl with their star studded roster and a finally healthy future Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.
The Jets will now sit around for a while as they wait for their next pick which is currently the No. 72 overall selection in the third round.