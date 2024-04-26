Jets Country

New York Jets Trade with Vikings, Select OT Olu Fashanu with 11th Pick in NFL Draft

The New York Jets have selected Olu Fashanu with the No. 11 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft.

Dylan Sanders

Nov 4, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olumuyiwa
Nov 4, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olumuyiwa / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

With the No. 11 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft, the New York Jets select Olu Fashanu out of Penn State.

After trading back one spot with the Minnesota Vikings, the Jets ended up picking up the guy that they were likely going to end up anyway as they cash in on the fall of QB JJ McCarthy.

Fashanu is a fantastic offensive tackle prospect, checking pretty much every box you could ask for. He's very young, but can still contribute.

The Jets did sign two veterans in Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses this offseason, but this will give them someone to hopefully lock the position down for years to come.

He's an athletic freak with a couple of years of starting experience at left tackle. The ceiling reaches the sky for this player and he some fantastic players to learn from.

The Nittany Lion will join the New York on the journey to win a Super Bowl with their star studded roster and a finally healthy future Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets will now sit around for a while as they wait for their next pick which is currently the No. 72 overall selection in the third round.

Published
Dylan Sanders

DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders