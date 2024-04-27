Draft Grades: New York Jets Take Productive Running Back in Fourth Round
Entering Day 3 of the NFL draft on Saturday, the New York Jets were slated to have three selections in the fourth round.
Like what normally occurs on the final day of the draft, the Jets were wheeling and dealing, flipping their picks to hold different assets throughout the day and in the future.
By the time the end of the fourth round was coming, New York still had one pick they could take.
They decided to draft running back Braelon Allen from the University of Wisconsin, adding depth to that position group behind Breece Hall and alongside Israel Abanikanda.
Allen was immediately productive as a freshman at Wisconsin, leading the team in rushing yards with 1,268 and 12 touchdowns. He continued that production the following year, leading the team in rushing yards once again with 1,242 and 11 touchdowns.
He was selected to the Second-Team All-Big Ten Conference team in both of these seasons.
However, ahead of Allen's junior year, there was a coaching change that overhauled how Wisconsin's offense would be executed.
His numbers took a hit, reducing to 984 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, although he still led the team in both despite missing time with a leg injury.
This is an interesting pick for the Jets because they already have Abanikanda slotted into their backup role after taking him in the fifth round of the NFL draft just last year.
Allen is much more of a power running back and could be used in short yardage situations when Hall is on the sideline, while Abanikanda gives them a bit more of a catching threat.
There was some speculation that New York was looking to add another running back to their room and they ultimately decided to do that with a productive player who is just 20 years old.