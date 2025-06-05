Eagles Could Cut Ties With Beloved 7-Year Veteran In Trade With Jets
The New York Jets are still one offensive skill player short of a playoff-caliber offense.
With wideout Garrett Wilson, running back Breece Hall, and rookie tight end Mason Taylor, the Jets have some exciting pieces wherever you look. But it feels as though fifth-year quarterback Justin Fields, who is getting a second chance to show he can be a starter, needs one more weapon.
One NFL writer believes the Jets might be able to find that weapon in a trade with the defending Super Bowl champions.
On Tuesday, Pro Football Network's Brandon Austin named Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who is entering the final year of his current contract, as a potential trade fit for the Jets at some point this season.
"New York needed to upgrade at the TE position, and they did with LSU’s Mason Taylor in the draft. They also added Stone Smartt in free agency, but acquiring Dallas Goedert would elevate this group and give Fields another proven weapon to work with," Austin wrote.
"The Eagles boast a championship-caliber roster with the pieces to make another Super Bowl run. However, Philadelphia carries the third-most dead money in the NFL this year ($61 million) and is projected to be near the top again in 2025."
Goedert is a seven-year veteran who has proven to be a steady producer, though not a superstar. He averages 747 receiving yards and four touchdowns for every 17 games played in his career.
In the grand scheme of trade ideas, this one doesn't register high on the "likeliness" scale. Goedert already restructured his contract for this season, so that he now only carries a $1.2 million base salary and $10.7 million cap hit.
It could very well be the 30-year-old's final season in Philadelphia, and he'd love to win back-to-back rings regardless of whether he's on his way out.
Still, there's no reason the Jets can't poke around and see what their chances are.
More NFL: Jets Could Cut Ties With $15M Former First-Round Pick Via Trade With Giants