Jets Projected To Add Next Star WR In 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Jets' wide receiver room is in better shape right now than it was at the very beginning of the season.

Garrett Wilson is injured, but he's a clear-cut No. 1 receiver and superstar. The Jets entered the season with question marks after Wilson and responded by not only adding one playmaker, but two. Adonai Mitchell has shown big-play ability and an ability to separate from high-end defensive players since coming over to New York in the Sauce Gardner trade. John Metchie III had a tough game this past weekend against the Atlanta Falcons, but has shown an ability to be a solid receiver out of the slot for the Jets.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Mitchell is signed beyond this season while Metchie is not. He will be a restricted free agent, though, meaning the Jets realistically have a pathway to keeping him if they see fit.

The Jets should consider adding the WR

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jets' receiver room has some explosive talent, plus Mason Taylor has shown that he can be a No. 1 tight end in the NFL as a rookie. Imagine if the Jets added even more firepower in the offseason? NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic predicted that would be the case. Brugler shared a 2026 NFL mock draft and projected Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson to New York.

"No. 7. New York Jets: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State," Brugler wrote. "Who will be quarterbacking the Jets in 2026? General manager Darren Mougey has plenty of draft capital to move up for a QB, but it also wouldn’t be surprising to see New York continue to build up its roster, go with a bridge option under center and target a 2027 prospect.

"Durability concerns are a part of his evaluation, but Tyson reminds me of prime Stefon Diggs with his ability to create space and win at the catch point."

In this scenario, the Jets would still have a serious question at quarterback. But if your pass-catchers include Wilson, Tyson, Mitchell, Taylor, and potentially Metchie, any quarterback should be able to thrive. That would especially be the case if New York re-signs Breece Hall as well.

Tyson is a dynamic receiver. He has played nine games this season and has 61 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. That's not a fluke. Last season, he had 1,101 yards on 75 catches in 12 games to go along with 10 touchdowns.

Right now, the Jets would have the No. 7 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if the season ended today. That's likely too low for a top quarterback prospect. He has dealt with injuries this season, but he's considered the top receiver prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

If the Jets aren't going to get a quarterback, this is the move to make.

More NFL: Jets QB Revolving Door Could Spin Once Again This Offseason