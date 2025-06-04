Jets Could Cut Ties With $15M Former First-Round Pick Via Trade With Giants
As the New York Jets try to build the foundations of a playoff team, they'll have some interesting personnel decisions to make in 2025.
The Jets had a lot of first-round picks early this decade, which means they're all getting close to free agency. Some, like Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, are obvious extension candidates. Others represent tougher decisions.
Fifth-year guard Alijah Vera-Tucker is heading into the final season of his rookie contract, after the Jets exercised his $15.3 million option. He's had an injury-plagued career to this point, but he's been well above average when healthy enough to play.
Could the Jets trade away Vera-Tucker before the Week 10 deadline if they don't see themselves keeping him long-term? If so, one football writer has a proposed landing spot.
On Tuesday, Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network named Vera-Tucker as the top hypothetical trade target this season for the New York Giants, a team with whom the Jets share a facility, but have only made one trade in the two clubs' shared history.
"Guard Alijah Vera-Tucker could be an intriguing addition if the New York Jets, who are currently facing a dilemma, are willing to deal with their neighbors," Austin wrote.
"The Jets have a roster full of talented players nearing the end of their contracts. New general manager Darren Mougey must make tough decisions about which young standouts to extend and which to let go. And among those with trade potential, Vera-Tucker stands out as a viable candidate."
Vera-Tucker, 25, was the 14th overall pick in the 2021 draft out of the University of Southern California. He allowed just a 1.7 percent pressure rate this past season while playing 915 offensive snaps, more than his past two seasons combined.
The Jets and Giants' first and only trade came in 2019, when the Jets sent their cross-the-hall rivals defensive lineman Leonard Williams.
Don't expect lightning to strike again, but crazier trades have certainly happened. It's just a matter of how much the Jets value Vera-Tucker and how badly other teams want him.
More NFL: 49ers-Jets Could Swap Breece Hall For 3rd-Round Pick, NFL Writer Speculates