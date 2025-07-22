Eagles Quietly Announce New Title For Fired Former Jets GM
The New York Jets have undergone a lot of turnover lately, which means they'll be seeing a lot of familiar faces in new places this season.
Within the span of five months, the Jets cut ties with their 2024 starting quarterback, head coach, and general manager. We've known for some time now that QB Aaron Rodgers will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, and that Robert Saleh will be the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.
We also knew that ex-GM Joe Douglas was going to be back with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team he worked for immediately prior to getting the Jets job. That reunion was cemented in May, but until Monday, Philadelphia hadn't announced an official title for the 25-year veteran executive.
However, the Eagles announced Monday that Douglas will serve as the team's senior personnel director and advisor to general manager Howie Roseman (via Pro Football Talk).
The Jets fired Douglas in November after their 3-8 start to the season. He oversaw some good drafts during his time in New York (the first round in which they landed recently-extended stars Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner comes to mind), but he could never find a quality starting quarterback, and wound up hitching his wagon to Rodgers before the 2023 season.
Douglas worked with Roseman and the Eagles from 2016 to 2019, and was instrumental in drafting former starting quarterback Carson Wentz. He was the vice president of player personnel at the time, so the new title is an acknowledgment of his six years of service as the Jets' head honcho.
Douglas, 49, has three Super Bowl rings, two with the Baltimore Ravens (2000 and 2012), and one with the Eagles (2017). Now, he'll try to add another with the defending champions.
