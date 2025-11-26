Jets Urged To Re-Sign Star RB To '3-4 Year Deal': Insider

The New York Jets flirted with the idea of trading Breece Hall at the trade deadline, but they seemingly didn't get a trade offer worth taking.

Now the running back is set to finish the season with the Jets before he heads to free agency in the offseason. When he gets to free agency, there's a chance the young star could sign a huge deal to lock him down long term.

Jets reporter Brian Costello of the New York Post recently urged the Jets to re-sign Hall to a three- or four-year contract in free agency in the offseason.

Jets need to re-sign star running back Breece Hall

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) rushes as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) defends during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

"The Jets flirted with trading the 24-year-old running back at the deadline, but did not get any offers that compelled them to move him," Costello wrote. "Now it feels like they have to make sure he’s on the team in 2026. In his fourth year with the club, Hall is going to be the team MVP this season. He has six games with 100 or more yards from scrimmage, including three of the past four games.

"Re-signing running backs can be tricky, but the Jets can’t afford to let him walk. They should try to sign him to a three- or four-year deal averaging around $12 million or $13 million per year with most of the first two years guaranteed. If they can’t get him signed, they should use the franchise tag on him, which is expected to be around $14 million for 2026. If the Jets have a rookie quarterback in 2026, they are going to need a solid offense around him. Hall is a huge piece of that."

Hall has been the best player on the Jets this year and it's not particularly close. Garrett Wilson was also a star, but he's been injured.

The Jets gave up a lot of money to extend Wilson and former star Sauce Gardner. After trading Gardner, the Jets should have the money to pursue a new deal with Hall.

It appears that the Jets are going to select a new franchise quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. With that in mind, it's going to be crucial to have a star running back for that young quarterback to play alongside. Hall is the perfect option to stay in New York.

