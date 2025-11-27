Jets Named Landing Spot For Former 1st-Round QB

The New York Jets very well could have a hole to fill in the quarterback room this upcoming offseason.

Tyrod Taylor is going to be a free agent after the season, Justin Fields is under contract but was just benched by the franchise, and undrafted free agent Brady Cook is untested and unproven in game action.

Could the Jets land a former Patriot?

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal that guarantees him $10 million next season. No matter what the team decides to do, there will be interesting financial decisions to make. The Jets could draft a guy, but that's contingent on landing a high draft pick or trading for one. The Jets have money on the books no matter what in 2026 with Fields and Aaron Rodgers, so it's somewhat hard to believe that a big-name external option will also be coming to town. But, we'll see. There are still weeks to go in the regular season so this is early to be discussing this topic anyway.

But, what about a veteran option who is cheap? Well, USA Today's Jacob Camenker pitched the Jets as a potential landing spot for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones as a guy who would fit this description.

"The Jets are in the running to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and would probably like to land Fernando Mendoza or Ty Simpson if possible," Camenker wrote. "Even if they do, the team might look to add a veteran stopgap to hold the fort until either is ready to take on the starting job.

"Jones would be an ideal option for that role. Trading for him could also provide the Jets with some security at the quarterback position if they don't land the No. 1 overall pick, which could prove valuable given the uncertainty of the overall depth of this year's quarterback class."

Jones is having a big year for the 49ers. He signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with San Francisco. Jones has played in nine games this season -- including eight starts -- and looks like a brand new player than he did after being a first-round pick by the New England Patriots.

He has thrown for 2,151 passing yards (239 yards per game) to go along with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. Now, he likely wouldn't be a long-term solution, but he would be worth considering. He's just 27 years old and is cheap next year. That doesn't mean the 49ers would consider a trade, but with Brock Purdy signed to a long-term deal, it's worth a call.

