Emerging New York Jets Star Worthy of Future Top 100 Distinction
The New York Jets have done a great job of stockpiling high-end young talent over the last few years. The outlook and trajectory of the franchise were changed for the better during the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Jets had three first-round picks and hit on all of them. Cornerback Sauce Gardner was selected No. 4 overall and is among the best players in the NFL at his position.
At No. 10, New York selected wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Despite inept quarterback play his first two seasons as a pro, he has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in both seasons with the Jets.
With the No. 26 pick, New York came away with edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II. He exploded in Year 2, earning a spot on the Pro Bowl team, and adding more productivity to what is already a dominant defensive unit.
In the second round, general manager Joe Douglas made a move up the board to select running back Breece Hall. His rookie season was cut short because of a knee injury, but he was able to play in all 17 games in 2023.
Hall was excellent, providing the Jets with consistent production alongside Wilson as their only two reliable weapons offensively. The Iowa State product gained 994 yards on the ground with five touchdowns. A true dual-threat, he added 76 receptions for 591 yards and four more scores.
Wilson’s performance has been recognized by his peers, as he came in at No. 72 on the NFL’s Top 100 players list for 2024. Hall did not make the list, but Alex Kay of Bleacher Report does not believe that will be the case for long.
Kay recently put together a piece highlighting five players who could break into the top 100 next season. The first player on his list was the talented New York running back.
“...That statement campaign showed Hall is fully recovered from knee surgery and ready to emerge as one of, if not the NFL's top back. Gang Green will need the up-and-coming superstar back to take that leap too, as playoff expectations are sky-high now that Rodgers is back in the fold and the offensive trenches have been overhauled.
Barring an injury, Hall is poised to earn his first Pro Bowl nod and should establish himself as one of the few running backs worthy of a top-100 distinction in 2025,” Kay wrote.
What Hall accomplished in 2023 despite all of the obstacles he faced was truly remarkable. The Jets’ offensive line was not good and opponents were threatened by the passing game.
Despite facing stacked boxes, he would routinely get the job done and produce at a high level. With Aaron Rodgers healthy and the offensive line improved Hall is set up for a career season.