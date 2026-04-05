NFL Mock Trade: Jets Send Huge Draft Haul to Jaguars for Superstar WR

The New York Jets have one of the worst rosters in the league, but they've worked very hard to upgrade this roster over the offseason. They dove into free agency to add a slew of talented players in an attempt to upgrade one of the worst defenses in the league. They also added Geno Smith, T'Vondre Sweat, and Minkah Fitzpatrick in a trio of trades.

Now, the Jets need to find a way to upgrade their wide receiver room. They don't have much behind Garrett Wilson yet, but they still have time to make a move.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently put together a blockbuster mock trade that would send a 2026 first-round pick (16), a 2026 fifth-round pick (159), and a 2027 second-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for Brian Thomas Jr and a 2026 third-round pick (100).

Brian Thomas Jr. is the dream addition for the Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jets are loaded for bear to get that quarterback in 2027, with three first-rounders. In the interim, the team should be looking to improve the situation that quarterback will be walking into," Davenport wrote. "And outside Garrett Wilson, the pass-catching corps in New York is among the NFL's weakest. This price might seem steep given Thomas' down 2025 campaign.

"But we're talking about a 23-year-old receiver who has already had a better season than Wilson ever has who is under team control at a reasonable amount through at least 2027. Assuming that Ohio State's Carnell Tate and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson are off the board at No. 16, Thomas is ostensibly better than any of the wideouts who are available this year. And who knows, with Wilson and Thomas out there, even Geno Smith might be marginally competent."

Thomas is a young wide receiver who's already flashed superstar potential. He struggled a bit last year in comparison to his rookie season, but he still has the same talent he did in 2024.

Adding him to the Jets offense will give him another chance to break out without being overshadowed by a slew of talent.

This would help Smith get off to a good start with the Jets, but it would also secure a young wide receiver duo for whoever the Jets opt to bring in as a new franchise quarterback.