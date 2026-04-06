Jets Suddenly Have New QB Option on the Radar

Much has been said about the New York Jets' backup quarterback job, but it isn't the team's most pressing issue right now.

The Jets have their starting quarterback in place in Geno Smith. The franchise will be able to find a backup at some point. If Smith can stay healthy, it won't even necessarily matter who the backup is, outside of a developmental standpoint if the Jets draft a rookie at some point in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Jets have been connected to a handful of the top quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft class, including Ty Simpson, Drew Allar, Carson Beck and Garrett Nussmeier. If the Jets draft a guy, then it would definitely make sense to add a second veteran quarterback into mix so there is even less pressure on a rookie to jump in at a moment's notice.

The Jets still need a backup quarterback

Tennessee Titans quarterback’s Brandon Allen (10) and Will Levis (8) wait to run their next drill during an NFL football minicamp camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We're far enough into the offseason that a handful of the top options have come off the board, like Carson Wentz. So, who could the Jets still go after outside of Tyrod Taylor? ESPN's Rich Cimini floated 2023 second-round pick Will Levis as a trade option.

"No. 9. QB2 update: They could add a veteran backup before the draft, according to [Darren Mougey]," Cimini wrote. "One team to watch is the Tennessee Titans, who have four quarterbacks after adding Mitchell Trubisky and Hendon Hooker. Will Levis, a 2023 second-round pick, could be the odd man out. He didn't play last season due to shoulder surgery, but he's said to be healthy."

He's just 26 years old and had 3,899 passing yards across 21 starts with Tennessee in 2023 and 2024. With Levis, you'd be getting a backup quarterback who has a big arm and is young, but he's also not afraid to take a risk, which is why he threw 12 interceptions in 2024 in 12 games played.

If he's available for cheap, he's worth taking a look at as a backup. For someone like Taylor, you know what you're getting at this point. He's an aging backup who can step in and help, but has injury concerns. With Levis, the Jets would add a guy who could step in and play and also potentially develop behind the scenes with the franchise. He clearly has talent. He wouldn't have been a second-round pick if not. Can a team get more out of him than the Titans have? That idea alone is why he'd be interesting for the Jets.