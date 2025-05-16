Ex-Aaron Rodgers Teammate Has New Idea After Jets Split
Will Aaron Rodgers play football in 2025?
If you have been following along this offseason, you've likely heard all of the speculation and rumors about the possibility of Rodgers landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's a free agent after his split with the New York Jets and has only held one known visit and it was with Pittsburgh. But, the question of retirement still lingers. Pittsburgh also remains an option.
This conversation has been in a holding pattern for a while now. He's only spoken publicly once on "The Pat McAfee Show" and talked about meeting with Pittsburgh but also didn't rule out retirement. He hasn't said anything publicly in weeks and it's still a big question what he will do.
The most likely options are Pittsburgh or retirement. But, his former teammate, wide receiver James Jones said on "The Facility" that the New Orleans Saints should give the future Hall of Famer a call.
"The call should have been made when Derek Carr said, 'Hey, man, I'm not feeling this shoulder and it's time for me to be with my wife and kids,'" Jones said. "They should have been calling Aaron Rodgers. If Aaron Rodgers walked into the New Orleans building right now, he's the best quarterback in the division and gives you a chance to win. They absolutely should make the call to Aaron Rodgers and ask, 'What's your plan?' If you come over here, you're in the dome. The division is weak, and you have a chance."
New Orleans has had a topsy-turvy offseason, to say the least. Four-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr retired leaving the team with a very young quarterback room of 2025 second-rounder Tyler Shough, 2024 fifth-rounder Spencer Rattler, 2023 fourth-rounder Jake Haener, and 2025 undrafted free agent Hunter Dekkers.
The Saints have solid pieces in a somewhat weak division. Rodgers would change perception around the team, for sure, but a move seems unlikely.
