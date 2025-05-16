Jets' Schedule Features The Most Confusing Team Of Offseason
The New York Jets have a lot of interesting games on the docket for the 2025 National Football League season.
If you missed the Jets' schedule release, you can find the complete schedule along with way-too-early predictions for each game right here.
The NFL released the complete schedule for the 2025 season on Wednesday and since then there has been plenty of analysis about what the campaign will look like. A good chunk of the chatter has been about Week 1 as the Jets are going to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. This game has intrigue in itself as it will be Justin Fields' first time playing his former team as a member of the Jets. It also could bring Aaron Rodgers back to town if he signs with the Steelers.
It's not the only interesting game on the schedule, though. Another that stands out is that the Jets will hit the road to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 16 at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans doesn't have massive expectations heading into the season after a 5-12 campaign in 2024, but it has had a fascinating offseason.
New Orleans is a team that finished the 2024 season with the worst salary cap position in the league and rumblings about the possibility of a rebuild. The Saints went against all of those rumors and instead minimized turnover with contract restructurings to push the financial questions to the future, including for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has been one of the biggest talking points of the offseason. He was in trade rumors and there was chatter that he could get cut. The Saints opted to keep him initially and then it was announced that he was injured and he opted to hang up his cleats and retire.
The Saints took young signal-caller Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft but still has a lot of question marks. This is a team that could be solid and compete for the top spot in the NFC South or be among the worst teams in the NFC. They are very interesting and the Jets will get a shot at them in Week 16 and also likely see Shough in action.
