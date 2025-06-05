Ex-Jets Captain Helping New York Despite Release
The New York Jets made the difficult decision this offseason to move on from five-time Pro Bowler CJ Mosley.
Although the Jets moved on, he has still had a big impact with one of the team’s biggest players this offseason. All-Pro Quincy Williams shared that he’s been in contact with Mosley throughout the offseason and has been picking his brain.
"I talk to him," Williams said. "He came to my camp this weekend, so I had a conversation with him. He is still in New Jersey, so we have grabbed lunch a couple of times. Right now, the mindset is picking his brain on how to be more of a leader. When he came to the Jets, coming into a new team, he actually sat out a year, so it’s like what are the things you worked on to come into a team that you really didn’t know? How did you become a leader to those guys? So that’s the kind of conversation we have been having now."
Mosley was a captain for the Jets. Even though he’s not on the roster, clearly he still is having an impact on the team. It was sad to see him go after six years with the franchise and this is just another example why. He wasn’t just a talented player for New York, he was an integral piece of the locker room and still is helping guys like Williams heading into 2025.