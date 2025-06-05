Jets Country

Ex-Jets Captain Helping New York Despite Release

The former Jets star still is having an impact...

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 6, 2024; Tottenham, ENG; New York Jets helmets are held by staff before the match against Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Tottenham, ENG; New York Jets helmets are held by staff before the match against Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images / Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets made the difficult decision this offseason to move on from five-time Pro Bowler CJ Mosley.

Although the Jets moved on, he has still had a big impact with one of the team’s biggest players this offseason. All-Pro Quincy Williams shared that he’s been in contact with Mosley throughout the offseason and has been picking his brain.

"I talk to him," Williams said. "He came to my camp this weekend, so I had a conversation with him. He is still in New Jersey, so we have grabbed lunch a couple of times. Right now, the mindset is picking his brain on how to be more of a leader. When he came to the Jets, coming into a new team, he actually sat out a year, so it’s like what are the things you worked on to come into a team that you really didn’t know? How did you become a leader to those guys? So that’s the kind of conversation we have been having now."

Mosley was a captain for the Jets. Even though he’s not on the roster, clearly he still is having an impact on the team. It was sad to see him go after six years with the franchise and this is just another example why. He wasn’t just a talented player for New York, he was an integral piece of the locker room and still is helping guys like Williams heading into 2025.

More NFL: Former Patriots Star Now Makes Sense For Jets

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News