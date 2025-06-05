Former Patriots Star Now Makes Sense For Jets
The New York Jets are trending in the right direction.
New York has had a strong offseason and pretty much everything out of organized team activites has been positive so far. The Jets haven't prioritized flashy, offseason signings or trades like in recent years and has instead opted to bring young guys with upside into the mix.
While this is the case, one old foe is still out there and should at least be considered. Matthew Judon arguably had the most success of his career as a member of the New England Patriots, so Jets fans likely are familiar with him.
He had 28 sacks across the 2021 and 2022 seasons before an injury ended his 2023 season early. He bounced back last year with the Atlanta Falcons to the tune of 5 1/2 sacks in 17 games.
Judon somehow is still a free agent, which is why he is appealing. The Jets have over $36 million in cap space right now, per Over The Cap, thanks to cap coming off the books after June 1st from Aaron Rodgers and CJ Mosley. The Jets have plenty of room to make a move and Judon likely wouldn't cost much seeing as he's still available.
The most pressing question for the Jets right now is whether they will ink Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner to extensions. But, it wouldn't hurt to also potentially add an edge rusher with star potential who also has been known as a great locker room guy.