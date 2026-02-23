Jets Expected to Retain Star Player on Franchise Tag in 2026

The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in the league right now, but they have all the assets to make it a quick turnaround. The one aspect the Jets are missing is a franchise quarterback.

The Jets are one of a few teams with multiple selections in the first round of the NFL Draft. They also have the top pick in the second round, as well as three selections in the first-round next year.

They have nearly $100 million of cap space to spend, which frees them up to make a few big moves if they'd like. There are multiple players available who could fit the Jets, including running back Breece Hall, who's been vocal about wanting to return to New York, though it's unclear if the Jets will spend the money to bring him back.

Jets reporter Connor Hughes recently suggested it was "likely" the Jets would opt to use the franchise tag on Hall this offseason, though he notes Javonte Williams' recent deal as a starting point on a new contract for Hall.

Breece Hall is the perfect franchise tag candidate for the Jets

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball before being tackled by Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Breece Hall doesn’t sound like a guy who wants to leave, but wants to be compensated. A new contract fixes a lot," Hughes wrote in a post to Twitter/X. "A tag less so, but that’s likely route the Jets go. Javonte Williams (25 (years old); 1,205 (yards) & 12 TDs) just went 3-$24. I don’t think that’s contract Hall would accept, but Jets can argue that’s market."

The Jets need to do whatever it takes to bring Hall back to New York.

He was the vocal leader of the team after Garrett Wilson went down with injuires. Anytime the team was struggling, it was Hall who took the brunt of it and he didn't shy away from that idea.

Pair that with the fact that he was the best player on the team last year and the Jets need to do whatever it takes to get him back.

He's still 24 years old, which means he likely has three to five seasons of productive football left before he begins to fall off at all. That would be very valuable to pair alongside whoever the next quarterback of the Jets is.

