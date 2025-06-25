Ex-Jets Defensive End Has Bullish Prediction For New York's 2025 Season
For the New York Jets, the 2025 season is an important turning point in recent franchise history.
New head coach. New general manager. New starting quarterback. The Jets are hoping to lay the foundations this season for a future full of stability and playoff success, rather than turmoil and the continuation of a 15-year postseason drought.
Since that last playoff berth in 2010, hundreds of talented players have come through the Jets organization and left without much winning to boast about. But many of those ex-players are buying into head coach Aaron Glenn, the former defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions and an ex-Jets Pro Bowl cornerback.
On Monday, ex-Jets defensive end Leger Douzable predicted the Jets' schedule week by week during a CBS Sports studio show, and gave them a realistic shot at breaking the playoff drought because of their soft schedule at the end of the season.
"You have the (Miami) Dolphins, (Jacksonville) Jaguars, (New Orleans) Saints, (New England) Patriots. Essentially, those teams are all kind of in a rebuild," Douzable said. "(The Buffalo Bills) could be resting their starters in Week 18, so you've got to think the Jets can go on a real run Weeks 14 through 18 and make a run at potentially a wild card."
"Aaron Glenn talked about the culture and for him, that starts with the players. He's trying to change the culture there. They have a real opportunity to change things around in New York. I have them going 9-8 this year.
Of course, every game in the NFL is a bit of a toss-up, so predicting a specific week to be a win or loss this far in advance is a tall task. But things do look promising if the Jets can hang in around .500 in the earlier portion of their schedule, which contains matchups with the AFC North and NFC South.
