Why Jets' Comeback Win Over Falcons Meant More To Aaron Glenn

The New York Jets played one of their grittiest games of the season on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

It was a back-and-forth affair from the beginning but New York got the last laugh thanks to a last-second, 56-yard game-winning field goal from veteran kicker Nick Folk.

After the game, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn opened up about what the win meant to him.

The Jets had one of their best days of the season

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Any time Nick kicks the ball, I feel like it's good," Glenn said, as seen in a clip shared to X by SNY. "Even on the one that he missed, I felt like it was good. He's a very accurate kicker. I have so much trust in him.

"Man, it was just good to see it go in. For those guys to gut this win out and get this win. It's more to me than just this win that I'm looking at. I look at these guys never quit. They get bashed, everybody on this team gets bashed for everything and it's okay because we know exactly what we're trying to do. We're going to continue to just block out all the noise and keep our focus straight ahead on that vision that we've got on what we're trying to build as a team."

New York entered the fourth quarter down 17-14. The Jets battled, though. New York tied the game up twice before the eventual game-winner from Folk. He hit a field goal early in the quarter and then Tyrod Taylor ran in a touchdown after the Falcons got a touchdown of their own.

This is the type of win that should have the fanbase fired up right now. It wasn't pretty and it is just the team's third win of the season, but they are still fighting each and every week behind Glenn. Taylor scored the game-tying touchdown with under two minutes left and then the defense stepped up to get the ball back before Folk drilled the game-winner.

Some might look at this as a win that will hurt draft positioning later on. With the win, the Jets are currently projected to have the No. 6 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, as of writing. That shouldn't be the case, though.

New York is building a new culture under Glenn and that takes time. Games like this a clear examples of the franchise trending in the right direction overall. This would've been an easy one to lose. But the Jets dug themselves out of holes all game and got in the win column.

