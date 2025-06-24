Jets Former 2nd-Round Pick In Danger Of Losing Starting Job, Per Insider
Training camp is finally on the horizon, and the New York Jets have a lot of questions that will slowly turn into answers.
The Jets have a new starting quarterback this season, and every successful QB needs a decent offensive line. The Jets have had talented lines over the past few seasons, but at times, injuries and poor performances have curbed their progress.
One position battle to watch is at center, where free-agent signee Josh Myers could be a threat to knock returnee Joe Tippmann--a 2023 second-round pick--off his pedestal.
On Monday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic talked about the competition between Myers and Tippmann as his biggest observation from New York's offseason workouts (subscription required).
"There will be legitimate competition for the starting center job — which is not something that was expected coming into the offseason. By most metrics, Joe Tippmann graded out decently last year — his first full season as a starter," Rosenblatt wrote.
"But Tippmann was a draft selection of the previous regime and this new group — head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey — brought in free-agent center Josh Myers to push the 2023 second-round pick... Mougey alluded to him pushing Tippmann at the owners’ meeting and that held true during OTAs and minicamp."
Myers is on a one-year, $3.5 million contract, while Tippmann is under team control through the end of the 2026 season, making $2.3 million in 2025. The former, who was a 2021 second-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, played with Fields at Ohio State.
In Rosenblatt's eyes, Tippmann is still the favorite, but Myers has a very legitimate shot at usurping him, This will be a battle to watch closely as soon as the team begins ramping up for the regular season at training camp in mid-July.
