Jets RB Expected To Miss Rest Of 2025 Season

The New York Jets have been without the services of running back Braelon Allen since Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 29.

Allen went down with a sprained MCL in his knee and was placed on the injured reserve. At the time, it was reported that Allen would miss between 8-to-12 weeks with the knee injury. On Friday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about Allen and said that he is "likely" done for the season, as seen in a clip shared to X by SNY.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Jets RB isn't expected to return

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes the ball against Miami Dolphins defensive back Elijah Campbell (22) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"More likely, he's done for the season and get himself ready for next season," Glenn said.

Allen entered the 2025 season expected to be the team's No. 2 back behind Breece Hall. Before the injury, Allen had 18 carries for 76 yards and one touchdown in four games. He also had two catches for 17 yards and 100 kickoff return yards on four attempts.

With Allen out, Isaiah Davis has moved into the No. 2 role behind Hall. He has played in 11 games and has 26 carries for 137 yards. He also has 15 catches for 118 yards in the air as well.

Losing Allen hurt the Jets at the time, but Davis has stepped up in a backup role and Hall is having the best season of his career to this point. Hall has played in 11 games and has 766 yards on 168 carries with two touchdowns. Hall also has hauled in 28 passes for 301 yards and a receiving touchdown.

The news that Allen is "likely" done for the season shouldn't come as much of a shock. New York is 2-9 on the season. There's no need to risk further injury at this point. Hall and Davis have been a good tandem so far this season and Allen will have plenty of time to get right for the 2026 season. It's unfortunate, but the right decision.

More NFL: Justin Fields Breaks Silence On Jets Benching, Future Plans