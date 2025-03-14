Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers Projected To Land With AFC North Team After Release
New York Jets fans have, to put it lightly, mixed opinions on their former quarterback. But they're still watching with great intrigue to see where he goes next.
Aaron Rodgers had a tumultuous run in New York, beginning with an untimely Achilles injury in his first game with the team, ending in his release at the end of the season, and highlighted along the way by multiple controversial public comments and several ill-advised trades and signings he swears he didn't tell the team to make.
Now, the 41-year-old is a free agent, though the Jets are still on the hook to pay him $49 million over the next two years. In 2024, Rodgers wasn't the same quarterback at all who had four Most Valuable Player Awards to his name, but on a great roster, he could theoretically still help lead a team to the playoffs.
Which team might that be? One NFL writer has a prediction as the week draws to a close.
On Thursday, USA Today's Nick Brinkerhoff predicted that Rodgers would choose to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025... if he decides to play at all.
"While the New York Giants are still rumored to be an option, this is beginning to feel like Pittsburgh-or-retirement for Rodgers if the Minnesota Vikings don't come calling. The Steelers can offer Rodgers a chance to win in 2025," Brinkerhoff wrote.
"The Steelers have the chance to potentially do something special thanks to their defense and the reinforcements coming on offense. Rodgers might be the final piece. If his heart isn't into it, Canton, not Pittsburgh, will be the future Hall of Famer's next stop."
Brinkerhoff makes the point that Rodgers nearly retired two years ago before deciding he wanted to be traded to the Jets, and one has to wonder whether the roller-coaster of the ensuing two seasons will increase Rodgers' desire to prove he still has it, or simply lead the legend to hang it up for good.
One can't be sure if Rodgers is relishing the drama he's creating this week by taking his time and keeping multiple franchises in suspense. But many around the football world, including the Jets, would love the decision to be made as soon as possible.
