Jets Name Team MVP In One Of Season’s Best Feel-Good Stories

The New York Jets have just one more game left in the regular season before they're going to have to turn their full attention to a long offseason ahead.

There will be plenty of tough decisions on the way after a difficult season overall. Those are topics to discuss later on, though. There will be plenty of time to talk about the upcoming decisions the team needs to make. On a different note, the Jets announced their team awards on Friday and Isaiah Williams was named as the 2025 Curtis Martin Team Most Valuable Player, as shared by team reporter Randy Lange.

"Being named a team MVP is similar in process to winning a pentathlon," Lange wrote. "You may or may not be the best at swimming, sword play, obstacle avoidance, shooting and running, but if you're the best at all five combined, you win a gold medal. Or in the case of the Jets players weighing, say, five qualities of each of their teammates — big-play ability, versatility, work ethic, opportunism and determination — you are chosen MVP. A week ago, Jets wide receiver/kick returner Isaiah Williams wasn't thinking in terms of honors and pats on the back. 'The biggest thing on my mind is this team and us growing every week and getting better,' he said then. 'If accolades come, that'd be a blessing. But honestly, it hasn't been on my mind at all.'

The Jets announced their team MVP

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams (18) stiff arms New Orleans Saints safety Jonas Sanker (33) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Then accolades came Williams' way Friday morning at the team meeting when he was named the Jets' Curtis Martin Team Most Valuable Player by a vote of his Green & White peers. His reaction upon being bestowed with the 65th annual MVP award: 'It's a blessing.'"

In a season full of plenty of negatives, this is a feel-good story the fanbase can get behind. Williams is in his second season in the NFL after going undrafted in 2024. He spent time with the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals in 2024 and saw action in eight games. He came over to the Jets in September after being signed off the Bengals' practice squad to be a return specialist.

Williams actually was cut early on in October and was brought back into the fold. Overall, Williams has played in 14 games for the Jets and has 21 catches for 169 yards, three rushes for 34 yards, 28 punt returns for 396 yards and two touchdowns, and 23 kick returns for 695 yards.

The Jets have had a tough season, but the 24-year-old has flashed big-play ability and has been a big pickup for the team all season.

