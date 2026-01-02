Jets Lose 6 For Season Finale, Including Rookie Mason Taylor

The New York Jets will face off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon and they will not be at full strength.

On Friday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced injury updates and noted that a handful of guys will be out, including rookie tight end Mason Taylor and running back Isaiah Davis.

"Mason Taylor, Xavier Newman, Isaiah Davis, (Qwan'tez Stiggers) will be out, Michael Clemons, and Jelani Woods," Glenn said. "Those guys will be out."

The Jets won't be at full strength for the finale

New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (85) catches a pass being being tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taylor has been dealing with a neck injury that will knock him out for the season finale, his fourth straight missed game. The 21-year-old showed promise throughout his rookie campaign. New York selected him with the No. 42 pick in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft and he showed that he could be a No. 1 tight end for the foreseeable future for the team. He finishes his rookie season with 44 catches, 369 yards, and a touchdown.

Those numbers aren't explosive, but would put him on pace for right around 500 yards and 57 catches across 17 games played. That's with difficult quarterback play as well. Whoever is the team's quarterback in 2026 will have a legit weapon in Taylor, paired with No. 1 receiver Garrett Wilson.

Davis has had a solid second season for the Jets. In 16 games played, he had 236 rushing yards on just 43 attempts to go along with a touchdown. He also had 21 catches for 186 yards as well. With Davis out, it makes the team's signing of 26-year-old running back Raheem Blackshear earlier in the week makes much more sense. Braelon Allen has been out for a while and now Davis will miss the season finale.

Breece Hall has been limited at practice as well this week with a knee issue, so adding the depth in Blackshear is important.

New York has just one game left and then it can regroup and go back to the drawing board.

