Ex-Jets Star Tabbed 'Most Intriguing' Player In Football
The New York Jets opted to cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier in the offseason in favor of the much younger Justin Fields.
Rodgers hadn't been great in a Jets uniform, and he seems to bring a lot of drama with him everywhere he goes.
The Athletic's Mike Jones recently listed Rodgers as the most intriguing player in football. It seems like the Jets made the right move by cutting the veteran earlier this offseason.
Jets were right to move on from Aaron Rodgers when they did
"After two New York Jets seasons marked by injury and dysfunction, Rodgers joins a franchise that is both stable and stuck in neutral. The Steelers haven’t experienced a losing season in Mike Tomlin’s 18 seasons," Jones wrote. "Yet, Tomlin and company have gone eight seasons without a playoff victory. Steelers brass believes the future Hall of Fame quarterback could help them finally get over the hump. But does Rodgers actually have enough left in the tank to do so? He is now two years removed from the Achilles tendon tear that robbed him of the 2023 campaign, so his strength and mobility should have improved.
"But he also turns 42 in December. Only two NFL starting quarterbacks 40 or older have won a playoff game. (Tom Brady won eight, and Drew Brees one). The Steelers need Rodgers to help mask deficiencies like an inconsistent offensive line and run game, and inconsistent wide receivers after DK Metcalf. But, a strong run game and supporting cast are must-haves for a quarterback at most every age, but especially post-40."
Rodgers is always quite a storyline to follow. Now, he's tasked with saving the Pittsburgh Steelers' season. The veteran signal caller is going to be in a great spot to succeed with Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh.
As for the Jets, it's clear they made the right choice. Rodgers is intriguing for more than one reason. The drama that tends to follow him everywhere seems to have been too much for the Jets to handle.
New York is set to turn the page from the Rodgers era, and the sky looks quite a bit brighter heading toward the future.
