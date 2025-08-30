Jets Urged To Reunite With Fan Favorite Veteran QB After Release
The New York Jets don't have the best quarterback room in football, but they're seemingly confident in the duo of Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor.
Fields is the clear starter, but head coach Aaron Glenn has voiced his confidence in Taylor as a backup. Still, the Jets could look to make a big move for another quarterback in the next few weeks if they begin to lose some confidence in their quarterback room.
John Molnar of Empire Sports Media recently suggested the Jets could reunite with free agent quarterback Mike White after he was released from the Buffalo Bills.
Jets could reunite with fan favorite quarterback Mike White after release
"Mike White was officially released by the Buffalo Bills on Monday afternoon, leaving him free to sign with another team," Molnar wrote. "The Jets have had some history with the quarterback, as he played for the team not too long ago. During that time, White totaled 2,145 yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
"White is a serviceable backup quarterback who had a bit of a magical run with the team back in his final season in 2022. He is a good fill-in for Taylor if he were to miss time, but could also be a good third quarterback, which the Jets could use. Bringing in White from the division rival Buffalo Bills could help the Jets when they face them, along with another former team of his in the Dolphins. He could help explain and depict their offenses, leading to more success for the defense."
Signing White could spark the fanbase a little bit for a week or two. It might tap into the nostalgia from a few seasons ago for a little bit. But it wouldn't help the Jets in the slightest.
Fields and Taylor are clearly better options than White. Brady Cook is a better option than White. There are also plenty of free agent options available who would fit the Jets and their needs much better than White would.
While it could be a fun signing for a day or two, it doesn't move the needle for the Jets and it's not very practical. The idea doesn't make much sense.
