Ex-Justin Fields Teammate Reveals Why He's 'Perfect' For Jets
The New York Jets needed a new quarterback and got the guy they were most heavily linked to in rumors after it was announced Aaron Rodgers wouldn't be back.
New York almost immediately was tied to Justin Fields in part due to his college connection with Garrett Wilson. On top of this, Fields arguably was the most interesting quarterback in this free-agent class. He's a former high pick who landed a relatively cheap deal for a starting quarterback after a 2024 season in which he wasn't given a real chance to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He looked better in his six starts than he did the year prior with the Chicago Bears, but they turned the team to Russell Wilson instead.
Fields also is one of the younger quarterbacks who was available. He just recently turned 26 years old.
There's a lot to like about this guy, There was plenty of praise for him from the Steelers organization last year and even reports that there were people in the building who wanted him to be the starter over Wilson.
Praise has come out for Fields left and right. For example, a former teammate with the Chicago Bears Jaquan Brisker recently spoke with Kyle Odegard of Casino Beats shared that the Jets are the "perfect" team for Fields.
"He’s gonna be a great player," Brisker said. "That’s Houdini, man. He’s gonna make things happen. He’s in a great spot. Get him a couple weapons, an O-line. I feel like he’s gonna be great. I always thought he was great, and he’s an amazing quarterback off the field, which is important. He talks to everyone. He’s a great guy. I feel like the Jets was a perfect fit for him."
New York got him on a two-year deal and now just needs to put him in a position to succeed.
