Could Aaron Rodgers Jets-Steelers Saga Reach Big Finale Wednesday?
The New York Jets currently aren't waiting around by any means for a quarterback.
New York has its quarterback for the 2025 season after signing Justin Fields to a two-year deal. He has spent time with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers but is expected to get a real opportunity with the Jets and there's already a lot of excitement around him.
The person who it isn't clear where they will play in 2025 is Aaron Rodgers. New York moved on and has been able to focus on building up its roster and making other organizational changes. Rodgers hasn't announced where he will play in 2025, but all of the signs have pointed to the Steelers in recent weeks.
There's been so much said about him that by now you've probably heard everything. He was linked to three teams -- Pittsburgh, New York Giants, and Minnesota Twins -- but now the Steelers are the only ones left. He visited the team and held a separate throwing session with DK Metcalf. Even the owner Art Rooney II made it sound like he thought a deal is coming.
But, nothing has been announced.
When could that be? Well, if there ever was a day to do it, it would be Wednesday.
When Rodgers announced he was coming to the Jets, he did so on "The Pat McAfee Show." He made consistent appearances on the show throughout the season and there's clearly a relationship there. Well, McAfee is doing a live show on Wednesday called 'Big Night AHT' in Pittsburgh.
If Rodgers doesn't make an announcement on Wednesday then when could he?
