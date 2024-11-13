Ex-New York Jets Star Calls Out Aaron Rodgers Amid Broken Locker Room
The New York Jets haven't lived up to expectations this year. From top to bottom, the Jets have been nothing but a failure over the past few months.
This issue is bigger than Aaron Rodgers. If it weren't, New York would have an ounce of success to fall back on and suggest that it isn't. That simply isn't the case, so blaming Rodgers for everything would be unfair.
However, it's tough to ignore what he's done to this team. From making the Jets sign players and coaches to essentially running the organization over the past year and a half, it hasn't worked out. New York is even worse than they used to be.
Enough is enough. The front office and higher-ups can't allow an aging quarterback to call the shots. In fact, it's probably best to move on from him when the time comes. He isn't bringing any value to the franchise.
Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is fed up with his act, too, saying that "Rodgers has completely sucked the air out of the building."
"I hate to say, it’s like Aaron Rodgers has completely sucked the air out of the building," Esiason said on WFAN’s "Boomer & Gio."
"And I think so many guys are deferring to in their minds. In their minds, in my mind, he is a first-ballot Hall-of-Fame player, one of the great quarterbacks when he was in his prime that we have ever seen. Very few people throw the ball like him. And I used to say that Dan Marino, Joe Namath and Aaron Rodgers all threw the ball significantly different than everyone else, like we’ve never seen anything like it. And I will go to my grave still thinking that those three players were that special when they were throwing the ball. And how they looked at throwing the ball was just so natural and amazing."
It's impossible to disagree with the former Jets star. Nothing would suggest otherwise. Rodgers came in and called the shots, and the guys have seemingly quit on the team.
Major changes have to be made over the next few months. They have an opportunity to get this thing right, even if it takes another few years.
No matter what New York decides, they can't have someone make decisions for them. There's a reason there are others in the building, and Rodgers shouldn't outweigh them, especially with how he's played.