Aaron Rodgers Breaks Troubling Trend for New York Jets Quarterbacks
The New York Jets have struggled to find any form of consistency on the field in what now feels like an eternity.
Last year was supposed to be the turning point for the franchise after making a blockbuster trade the offseason before to acquire superstar quarterback and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
While the living legend was already in the twilight of his career, he was only two seasons removed from his fourth MVP, coming just one year after his third MVP.
Entering his 19th year in the NFL, hopes were high for Rodgers and the Jets, a team that was believed to be "just a quarterback away."
After just four snaps into his tenure with New York, all hope was gone for the team, and the star quarterback, with a torn achilles ending his season prematurely.
The Jets have been used to disappointment from their quarterback room over the years, though more on the performance side than the injury side.
In the 2018 NFL Draft, New York selected Sam Darnold with their first pick, a standout from the USC Trojans.
The team was seeing ghosts early in his tenure as the starter and quickly pivoted off of Darnold to take Zach Wilson with their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, a standout on the BYU Cougars.
Wilson's time as the starter would be shortlived as well, though he is still on the roster while Darnold is now serving as the starting quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings, a playoff contender at this point in the year.
What is most troubling about the QB Carousel that the Jets have found themselves on, is the lack of scoring that they have received from their quarterbacks leading up to the 2024 campaign.
With his 10th touchdown pass of the year last week, Rodgers became the first New York quarterback to reach double digits in the stat since Darnold threw for 19 in 2019.
Rodgers now sits on 12 for the year, with nine games left to play, and the team recently acquired one of his all-time favorite targets in Davante Adams, so 20 passing touchdowns for the year should come with ease.
The last quarterback to reach 20 or more touchdowns in a single season with the Jets, you ask?
Why, it is no other than Ryan Fitzpatrick, who threw 31 touchdown passes for the team way back in the year of our Lord 2015.
Rodgers will need to step it up if he plans on reaching the 30-touchdown mark, but if any man can do it, it is Rodgers.