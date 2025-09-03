Five Huge Predictions For Jets Season - Including Packers Trade
The New York Jets are just four days away from kicking off the 2025 National Football League season and with that, some of the speculation and unknown variables about the team will be put to rest.
A lot of the chatter of the offseason specifically has been about the running back room. Aaron Glenn said he wants to use a committee and some have used that as fire to write up mock trades involving Breece Hall. When the season begins, we'll be able to see these plans implemented and get a better picture about how the Jets actually utilize this new-look, young roster.
There's arguably a lot to like about this team. They are much younger, hungry to turn things around, and are led by someone in Glenn who clearly is passionate about the franchise after spending so many years here as a player. There are reasons for hope, but how will that actually translate to the football field?
Here are five predictions for the New York Jets' 2025 season:
Can the Jets take it to another level in 2025?
New York goes 10-7 and finishes in second place in the AFC East
Now, this is a bit bold. But, hear us out. The Jets' offensive line is in a better place than it was in last year -- even with Alijah Vera-Tucker hurt. Justin Fields is in a make-or-break year and has weapons around him in Hall, Braelon Allen, Garrett Wilson, Josh Reynolds, Allen Lazard, and Mason Taylor. The defense should be very good, which is the biggest reason for optimism. The Jets may not score 30 points per game, but this team has enough to get past the .500 mark.
Justin Fields sets a new career-high in passing yards
This one isn't as bold as the one above, but still would be good. Fields' current career high is 2,562 set in 2023 with the Chicago Bears. Last year, he looked to be improved in the passing game in his six starts with the Pittsburgh Steelers. With a full offseason working as the starter, there's no reason -- barring injury -- he shouldn't clear 3,000 passing yards.
Breece Hall finishes the sesaon in New York and has over 1,000 rushing yards
Despite all of the stories out there, the Jets themselves -- including Hall and Glenn -- have made it clear that he isn't being moved, at least in the short term. If the Jets were to be near the bottom of the league around the trade deadline, maybe that could change. But, the Jets should be better than last year and Hall should have enough opportunities to clear 1,000 yards if he's healthy for all 17 games.
New York Jets acquire -- Romeo Doubs from the Green Bay Packers
There was some buzz about this possibility throughout the summer, but nothing happened. The Packers haven't moved Doubs and that doesn't seem like it's going to happen right now. But, they used a first-round pick on Matthew Golden and have a loaded receiver room with Jayden Reed, Doubs, and Christian Watson in it among others. When this team is fully healthy, there are only so many targets to go around. Doubs had over 600 yards in each of the last two years and has potential for more. He's the type of guy that would be a perfect running mate with Garrett Wilson.
Garrett Wilson tops 1,250 receiving yards
Justin Fields is going to be targeting Wilson early and often this season. He's the clear No. 1 option and is coming off the big, new contract. He's going to want to make a statement and this certainly would do the trick.
