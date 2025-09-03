Anonymous Jets Player Comments On Aaron Rodgers Exit
The Aaron Rodgers era with the New York Jets has been over for a few months.
Back in February, reports surfaced that the new-look Jets front office would be moving on from the future Hall of Famer. New York ultimately did move on and quickly signed Justin Fields after spending a season with the Pittsburgh Steelers when the National Football League's legal tampering period opened up in March.
Since then, it's all been about getting Fields up and ready to roll with the Jets. There was a lot of outside noise on Rodgers as he was deciding what to do next in his career. He eventually signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and made it sound like this would be his final season in the NFL. The Jets will face off against their former quarterback seemingly one final time on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
With the game coming up, it unsurprisingly has brought the Rodgers question back into the limelight.
Head coach Aaron Glenn talked about Rodgers on Tuesday and had nothing but praise for him and how he impacts a game plan.
Will the Jets find a way to stop Aaron Rodgers Week 1?
"I’ve had the opportunity to go against the player a number of times, and listen, he’s always been someone who really understands what the coordinators think, and you can tell he does a lot of film study,” Glenn said. “So mentally, that never goes away. Physically, we all start to wane at some point as we get older, but I know at that position, mentally when you’re on point, man, he makes it a challenge. On tape, you can continue to see that. Shoot, when he was here, you can see that."
It wouldn't be the most shocking thing in the world to see Rodgers another year removed from the Achilles injury that ended his first season in New York have a big year over in Pittsburgh with all of the weapons around. The Jets clearly had a vision to get younger so that didn't fit with Rodgers.
The decision to move on as quickly as they did came somewhat as a surprise, but ESPN's Rich Cimini quoted an anonymous Jets player on the move who "respected it."
"I respected it," one player told ESPN, per Cimini. "It was like cutting off the head of the snake right away and setting the tone, saying, 'Hey, I'm going to do it my way.'"
It was a long offseason, but it finally ends on Sunday when the Jets face off against Rodgers.
More NFL: How To Proceed After Jets Reported 'Significant' Injury