Former Giants Tackle Released By Browns 'Should Be On Jets Radar'
The New York Jets made multiple important signings on Monday, but they’re far from finished.
One day after re-signing 25-year-old linebacker Jamien Sherwood, Jets GM Darren Mougey signed Justin Fields, Andre Cisco, and Brandon Stephens, bringing three new faces to New York.
What will Mougey do next?
The official start of NFL free agency is Wednesday, and at least one analyst believes Mougey should target a certain defensive tackle when the new league year officially opens up within 24 hours.
The player in question is former New York Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson, who was just effectively released by the Cleveland Browns, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“The Browns have notified DT Dalvin Tomlinson that he will be released at the start of the new league year,” Schefter wrote.
“Tomlinson will be designated as post-June 1 cut but can officially sign with a new team at the start of the league year on Wednesday.”
Will the Jets be the team to swoop in and snag Tomlinson? CBS Sports Connor Rogers believes they should consider it.
“Dalvin Tomlinson is someone who should be on Jets radar - glaring need at DT and would not factor in the comp pick formula, which I would imagine Mougey will be cautious with the rest of the way,” Rogers wrote on Tuesday.
Tomlinson, 31, was selected at No. 55 overall in the 2017 NFL draft by the Giants out of Alabama. He’s tallied 316 tackles, 16 sacks, and three forced fumbles in his career.
In addition to the Giants and Browns, Tomlinson also played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2021 to 2022.
More NFL: Why Justin Fields Might Dictate How Jets Approach No. 7 Overall Pick