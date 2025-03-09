Why Justin Fields Might Dictate How Jets Approach No. 7 Overall Pick
It’s still difficult to predict what the New York Jets will do with the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL draft, but their growing connection to Justin Fields will likely dictate the situation.
It’s no secret that the Jets are high on Fields and will attempt to sign him in free agency.
On Friday, FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz got a bit more specific about the Jets-Fields link.
“The #Jets are high on Justin Fields, according to multiple sources,” Schultz posted to X.
“They love his athleticism, leadership traits, ability to move the pocket and maybe most importantly, believe his best football is ahead of him. Could Fields be GM Darren Mougey’s first big free agency signing?”
Fields will have other suitors, not least of all the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are assumed to prefer retaining Fields over bringing back Russell Wilson.
The Field buzz is fascinating not only because the Jets are without a bona fide starting QB at present but also because they might be drafting one.
The recent NFL executives mock draft (published by The Athletic) had the Jets surprisingly selecting Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 7. Dart’s stock has been skyrocketing recently.
The question is, would the Jets still draft Dart at No. 7 if they were to land Fields in free agency?
Possibly.
Fields would be the clear starter over Dart in 2025, but Fields still hasn’t done enough in the NFL to prove that he’s a surefire franchise quarterback who you can build a contender around.
Drafting Dart at No. 7 after signing Fields would be something of an insurance policy in case Fields doesn’t pan out.
On the other hand, it’s not like the Jets don’t have a viable veteran backup to plug and play if Fields tanks. Tyrod Tayler is still under contract for 2025.
That’s why it’s more likely that New York will draft a non-QB at No. 7 if they’ve signed Fields. Maybe they’d provide Fields with an NFL-ready weapon at tight end by selecting Penn State star Tyler Warren.
No one knows what GM Darren Mougey’s plan is, especially since Mougey has publicly stated the Jets are open to trading up or down from No. 7.
Ultimately, Fields in a Jets uniform would help Mougey clarify his plan of attack for the draft.
